Near record heat with steamy winds out of the South-Southwest. Highs in the low 90’s in some areas.

Tomorrow through the weekend could be soggy. Chance of showers and storms possible with stalled front near South Florida.

Front forecast to stall over #Florida. Chance of showers and storms could linger through the weekend. Much wetter across the Gulf Coast states. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/UegQZRGug5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2019

Today in the Tropics

Tropical Depression #15 degenerated into a remnant area of low pressure and last advisory was written at 5 am.

5 AM Advisory: Tropical Depression #15 becomes a remnant area of low pressure. This is the last advisory. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/xi5SAdO3M8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2019

There is no active system we are tracking in the Atlantic Basin, but we are keeping tabs on an area of low pressure (Invest 98-E) in the Southern Gulf of Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche. NHC giving it a medium chance to form.

Models show that the moisture stretches into the Pacific Ocean. It will move Northward. If it develops or not, it means heavy rain to spread into the Gulf Coast states and Southeast through the weekend.

Low pressure is now located in the Southern Gulf of Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche. It is moving Northward & could form late this week. A Recon mission has been scheduled to investigate it this afternoon, if necessary. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/c3pYNUmBNe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2019

Area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico forecast to bring heavy rain to the Southeast U.S. regardless of development. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/pJbLX9y4za — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7