Near record heat with steamy winds out of the South-Southwest. Highs in the low 90’s in some areas.
Tomorrow through the weekend could be soggy. Chance of showers and storms possible with stalled front near South Florida.
Today in the Tropics
Tropical Depression #15 degenerated into a remnant area of low pressure and last advisory was written at 5 am.
There is no active system we are tracking in the Atlantic Basin, but we are keeping tabs on an area of low pressure (Invest 98-E) in the Southern Gulf of Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche. NHC giving it a medium chance to form.
Models show that the moisture stretches into the Pacific Ocean. It will move Northward. If it develops or not, it means heavy rain to spread into the Gulf Coast states and Southeast through the weekend.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7