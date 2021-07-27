Tuesday afternoon thru evening saw parts of South Florida get slammed with heavy rain.

From Southern Miami Dade north into Broward Counties, there were areas that got several inches of rain. This prompted flood advisories to be issued by NWS Miami. Some lasting thru 10:30 pm.

The same ingredients will be present on Wednesday. Once again it will be a hot sunny day with strong downpours in the afternoon.

Thursday may be a tad wetter as more tropical moisture slides in from the South. Back to near typical rain chances from Friday onward.