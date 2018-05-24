Memorial Day Weekend Soaking

NWS is stating that the main concerns for this Memorial Day weekend is for flooding, isolated tornadoes and rough seas. The main message is to avoid driving if possible. We have received so much rain already, that the ground is saturated. Roads could become impassable. 1 to 10 inches of rain possible in some locations between late Friday through Memorial Day.

Regardless of development, look for soaking rains. Models going with 3 to 5 inches of rain. Isolated higher amounts from Friday-Monday. #MemorialDay @wsvn pic.twitter.com/PZQE0Y9M3W — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 24, 2018

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 75 percent chance that the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season will be a near-or- above-normal.

They are calling for 10 to 16 named storms, of those 5 to 9 becoming hurricanes, and of those hurricanes 1 to 4 becoming major storms of category three (over 111 mph winds) or higher.

Forecasters predict that a 35 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 40 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 25 percent chance of a below-normal season for the upcoming hurricane season, which extends from June 1- November 30.

We are entering into a neutral phase and that means a weak to no El Niño. During an El Niño year, we typically see it creating areas of high wind shear which tend to cut-off the cloud tops and storms from developing. Since that will not be the case this time around, forecaster’s believe the season will start active and with a weak Bermuda high as well, it will open the door for more systems to make landfall.

The message is to be prepared.

