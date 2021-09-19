It’s the final weekend of the summer season (with fall beginning on Wednesday). Still, the summer level of heat isn’t going to diminish in south Florida, anytime soon! On Saturday, Miami reached 92-degrees before a few rain showers arrived (along with a little rain-cooled air). It feels extra sticky, too, due to a limited breeze.

For now, we’re “stuck in a weather rut” across the region. South Florida is on the periphery of weak high pressure and it’s providing us with light easterly winds. The only change in sight? Our wind flow will gradually become southerly as we get deeper into the week. Of course, that’s not going to help in bringing any relief from the steamy, then stormy, conditions. The daily bursts of rain are because of clashing sea breeze boundaries, from both the Gulf and the Atlantic. They tend to collide over interior sections of south Florida, with storms forming over the Everglades during the “mid-day” time frame. What happens after that is what’s causing the active weather, elsewhere. The sea breeze storms often continue with a drift, expanding in coverage. At the same time, additional activity is spawned by “outflows” as cool air rushes out of existing thunderstorms. It’s those outflow storms that settle back toward the east coast bringing heavy downpours and occasional street flooding. This same type of pattern could continue for several more days. Looking even longer into time, we’ll be watching another weather element that will likely keep our weather active: a Florida cold front. The front is expected to shift into north Florida later this week and eventually stall across central parts of the state. It’s position will keep south Florida on the wet side of the boundary with lingering humidity. The moist air will keep on triggering times of rain and storms, especially during the afternoon hours. Watch for potentially strong storms if the front sags far enough into the state.

