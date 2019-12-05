Today-Tonight:
Last chilly start in the widespread 50’s.
High pressure will begin to slide eastward toward the Western Atlantic Ocean, veering winds from the North to Northeast.
Tonight will be a few degrees warmer in the mid 50’s for Western locations to low 60’s for East Coast.
Friday- Weekend:
Winds become East to Southeast over the weekend to help continue the gradual warming trend across the region. As we begin the weekend, a front will fizzle over North Florida late Friday into Saturday.
Moisture levels will slowly increase, but the area is expected to be dry.
Temperatures will climb back to near normal with morning lows in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s by Sunday morning. High temperatures back into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s Sunday afternoon.
Next Week:
A cold front will be marching across the United States and with Southerly flow ahead, a slight chance of shower possible Tuesday into Wednesday.
Timing and strength of this front will be monitored into next week as temperatures could cool down once again.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7