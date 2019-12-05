Today-Tonight:

Last chilly start in the widespread 50’s.

High pressure will begin to slide eastward toward the Western Atlantic Ocean, veering winds from the North to Northeast.

Tonight will be a few degrees warmer in the mid 50’s for Western locations to low 60’s for East Coast.

Friday- Weekend:

Winds become East to Southeast over the weekend to help continue the gradual warming trend across the region. As we begin the weekend, a front will fizzle over North Florida late Friday into Saturday.

Moisture levels will slowly increase, but the area is expected to be dry.

Temperatures will climb back to near normal with morning lows in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s by Sunday morning. High temperatures back into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s Sunday afternoon.

High pressure slides East to bring in passing clouds and temperatures bounce back near average. Remains rain-free through weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GA8mChIHw1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 5, 2019

Next Week:

A cold front will be marching across the United States and with Southerly flow ahead, a slight chance of shower possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Timing and strength of this front will be monitored into next week as temperatures could cool down once again.

Our lawns can use the water… Where is the rain? Spotty showers possible early next week ahead of a cold front. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mGzTsXGXHL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 5, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7