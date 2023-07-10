Heat Advisory in effect for mainland South Florida through Wednesday 8 pm. This means that heat index values (what it will feel like to the skin when you combine the high humidity) will range between 105- 110 degrees. This could cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drier air and Saharan dust around means we have a lower chance for afternoon showers & storms today. We could see a spotty inland storm or two at best. However, our big weather story is the heat. Highs will range again in the low to mid 90’s & feeling like 105-110 degrees.

By Wednesday, the first batch of Saharan dust departs allowing scattered storms in the afternoon to develop. The second round of Saharan dust settles in between Thursday and Friday.

Either way, this week promises to be quieter on the radar with the heat our main weather story.

Keep in mind that Saharan dust particles in the air could make those who suffer from respiratory issues like asthma and allergies worse. Therefore, take the proper precautions and if you can, limit your outdoor exposure.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7