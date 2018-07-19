Hot, Hazy & Spotty Storms

South Florida we are stuck between high pressure in the Atlantic and in the Gulf of Mexico. This is providing for Southwest steering winds and pumping in plenty of heat. Although we have dry air with Saharan Dust over the region, there is still enough moisture to trigger isolated showers and storms. The activity that develops will start inland and a few will move towards the East coast. We can definitely use cooling showers, just not storms!

By Saturday, Saharan Dust should exit the region and the areas of high pressure will break down. This will allow for a front to the North hanging over the Southeast United States to slowly fall apart. As this happens, it will help draw up more moisture and increase the coverage of showers and storms for Sunday. Models are even showing wetter weather early next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7