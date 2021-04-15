Heating Up Into The Weekend

High pressure remains in control of our weather keeping the pattern dry and warm. However, winds have turned out of the South and that will draw up the heat and humidity through the weekend. In fact, will be on record watch Saturday and Sunday with highs in the widespread 90’s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70’s.

Computer models agree we will be heating up as a front lifts Northward. Eventually deeper moisture moves in from the Caribbean to introduce a chance of showers late Sunday. Chance of showers and storms expected in the forecast for Monday through midweek.

GETTING STEAMY: Today, temperatures will be near normal, and lot of sunshine will prevail. By tomorrow, it'll be feeling like summer as temps rise into the upper 80's. We'll be flirting with records by Saturday as temps soar into the 90's. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/q2GGVwrPY1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 15, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7