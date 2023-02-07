South Florida Water Management District issued a tweet- Burn Notice: @SFWMD- The SFWMD is conducting a 7,200-acre prescribed burn today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the Southern Glades Management Area in the Miami-Dade County.

The wind out of the East-Northeast should keep the smoke away…

Strong area of high pressure will gradually move into the Western Atlantic Ocean through the middle of the week. This is going to allow for moderate to strong winds along the coast. Seas will remain choppy to rough with a high risk of rip currents.

Another front is forecast to approach South Florida from the North towards the end of the week bringing an increasing chance of showers Friday into Saturday. Model guidance remains persistent that a chilly start is likely for Superbowl Sunday. Lows will be in the low 50’s.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7