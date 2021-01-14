A gradual clearing trend will take place throughout today as drier and cooler air filters in by the afternoon. You may need to grab a sweater or jacket by tonight as temperatures tumble into the upper 50’s across Broward and Miami-Dade and into the 60’s in the Florida Keys. By Friday night, a stronger cold front moves into South Florida. Ahead there could be spotty showers until it clears Saturday morning.

Showers will be possible this morning, but by the afternoon, it will be drier and cooler with clouds around. Spotty rain ahead of the next front is expected tomorrow. By Saturday, the front pushes through, leaving us with less humidity and cooler temps. pic.twitter.com/mywvQCZzKT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 14, 2021

Temperatures will get colder on Sunday into the upper 40’s to low 50’s overnight with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. Therefore, an extra layer may be necessary to stay warm!

COOL DAYS AHEAD: Temps will be on the cooler side for the next few days especially after Saturday. A cold front will move in over the weekend, leaving us with even chillier temps Sunday into Monday. We will then gradually warm back up by midweek. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9ca4GITQII — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 14, 2021

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7