Gradual Clearing Trend

A gradual clearing trend will take place throughout today as drier and cooler air filters in by the afternoon. You may need to grab a sweater or jacket by tonight as temperatures tumble into the upper 50’s across Broward and Miami-Dade and into the 60’s in the Florida Keys. By Friday night, a stronger cold front moves into South Florida. Ahead there could be spotty showers until it clears Saturday morning.

Temperatures will get colder on Sunday into the upper 40’s to low 50’s overnight with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. Therefore, an extra layer may be necessary to stay warm!

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

Trending