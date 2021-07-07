Elsa will make landall over the Northern Florida Gulf coast this morning.

Based on the forecast track, Elsa could make landfall between 10 and 11 am. It could happen anywhere between Horseshoe Beach and Perry, which is West of Cedar Key, Florida. NHC is maintaining the Hurricane Warning for the area where landfall is expected to happen since some re-strengthening could take place.

WEDNESDAY 5 AM CONE- #Elsa forecast to make landfall late morning or afternoon over the North Florida Gulf coast. The storm should then move across the Southeast & Mid-Atlantic states through Thursday. A Tropical Storm Watch now in effect for the coasts of NC & VA. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/gIVnfoHZe9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 7, 2021

On the forecast track, Elsa will then move across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States through Thursday. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect from Georgia through Virginia.

WATCHES & WARNINGS- A Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Mouth of St. Marys River, GA to Little River Inlet, SC. A Tropical Storm Watch for North of Little River Inlet, SC to Chincoteague, VA, including Pamlico & Albemarle Sounds. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/UA16qoAos3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 7, 2021

As far as South Florida is concerned, Elsa could bring in an occasional outer band producing isolated downpours and storms. However, our main focal point for storms will be due to the daytime heat and sea breeze collisions. High temperatures will range in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

By Thursday, high pressure builds in from the Western Atlantic Ocean and some Saharan Dust as well. Therefore, conditions will be more seasonable and typical for South Florida. Look for morning sunshine and isolated passing shower on the breeze. By the afternoon, as temperatures rise, we will see inland showers and storms. Coastal areas should be dry. South Florida waters will be calmer and more favorable if you plan on going out on your boat.

Rip current risk increases over the weekend.

SOUTH FLORIDA FORECAST- As #Elsa moves away, conditions should become more seasonable & typical. An outer band could still produce an isolated gusty downpour. However, South winds will pump in the heat with afternoon inland storms developing. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/UNGhccnSoy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 7, 2021

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7