Grab extra bottles of water if you are going to stand in line to voice your choice this afternoon. Hydration is super important. It will be very warm with feels like temperatures in the 90’s when you factor in the humidity. High temperatures will range in the middle to upper 80’s. Outside of a stray shower on the breeze, it will be mostly dry.

Broward County your forecast looks sunny and warm as you head to the polls. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/zhPMgPCokS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 6, 2018

Miami-Dade County look for warm temps. and feeling hotter by the afternoon when you factor in the humidity. Grab extra water if you will be standing in line to vote! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/kvWFdn09v4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 6, 2018

Monroe County look for warm sunshine and at least a better breeze out of the East. It should be mostly dry. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/GRwijrXoQh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 6, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7