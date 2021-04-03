Easter Sunday Forecast

High pressure across the Southeast United States is providing for breezy East to Northeast winds and a fairly dry airmass. It has made for a cool and less humid first weekend of April.

As we move into Easter Sunday, high pressure will move Southward over the region and winds gradually begin to subside. However, the dry and quiet conditions will continue to prevail making it ideal for outdoor egg hunts. Temperatures forecast to be comfortable with lows in the mid 60’s and highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Better beach and boating conditions expected early next week as winds off the ocean will be much lighter (ranging between 5-10mph).

By late-week, more notable changes in the pattern unfold with high pressure sliding well to our East. This turns ours winds to a more Southerly direction, bringing more warmth, humidity and moisture. A few showers and isolated storms get introduced into the forecast along with above average temperatures for next Friday/Saturday.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

