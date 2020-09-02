Drier Air Around

Local Weather: Drier air with some Saharan dust today should limit our rain chances. We may see just a stray shower on the breeze. However, this dry air gets shoved aside on Thursday, allowing typical chances 30-40% of afternoon inland storms returns through Saturday.

By Sunday and Labor Day, it is expected to turn breezy with increasing tropical moisture. This moisture could be enough to produce scattered to numerous showers and storms.

Definitely trending wetter for the holiday!

Tropics: Following 4 areas and tracking 2 of those 4.

Nana continues westward and likely to become a hurricane by tonight. A hurricane watch is in effect for the entire coast of Belize. Should make landfall early Thursday.

Omar is toughing it out against strong upper-level winds (a.k.a. wind shear). Should fizzle over cooler waters in the Atlantic Thursday night. No threat to land. However, it has brought some larger swells and rip current risk along the northeast coast of the United States.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

