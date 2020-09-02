Drier Air Around

Local Weather: Drier air with some Saharan dust today should limit our rain chances. We may see just a stray shower on the breeze. However, this dry air gets shoved aside on Thursday, allowing typical chances 30-40% of afternoon inland storms returns through Saturday.

By Sunday and Labor Day, it is expected to turn breezy with increasing tropical moisture. This moisture could be enough to produce scattered to numerous showers and storms.

Definitely trending wetter for the holiday!

RAIN TREND showing limited chances today, but the pattern will get better into the holiday weekend. It will depend if tropical moisture holds currently located in the Atlantic & Caribbean. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sLIIMZV8B7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 2, 2020

Tropics: Following 4 areas and tracking 2 of those 4.

Nana continues westward and likely to become a hurricane by tonight. A hurricane watch is in effect for the entire coast of Belize. Should make landfall early Thursday.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm #Nana continues westward and is likely to become a category 1 hurricane later today before making landfall in Central America. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/D2uKgjmUNU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 2, 2020

Omar is toughing it out against strong upper-level winds (a.k.a. wind shear). Should fizzle over cooler waters in the Atlantic Thursday night. No threat to land. However, it has brought some larger swells and rip current risk along the northeast coast of the United States.

5 AM ADVISORY- Tropical Storm #Omar is toughing it out against strong upper-level winds (a.k.a. wind shear). Should become a remnant area of low pressure Thursday night over cooler waters. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/kqI3kTaOg5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 2, 2020

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

