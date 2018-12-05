Cooling Down Tonight

South Florida you will be putting the sweaters and jackets from last week to good use tonight. Cold front is moving through South Florida and winds have been gusty at times out of the North-Northeast. This will allow temperatures to tumble overnight and the forecast calls for the middle to upper 50’s. By Friday, area of high pressure will slide slowly into the Western Atlantic Ocean allowing winds off the ocean to warm the air up. Next week we will be following our next cold front!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7