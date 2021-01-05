Cool Stretch

A reinforcing shot of cool air moves in tonight to drop temperatures a little more. Look for clear skies and overnight lows in the low 50’s across Broward and Miami-Dade and upper 50’s to low 60’s in the Florida Keys. High pressure will dominate most of the week with a minor warm up (if you want to call it that) for Thursday. This will open up the avenue for another cold front to sweep through South Florida on Friday. A stray shower possible, but not expecting much moisture accompanying this next cold front.

Count on sporting the jackets or sweaters through early next week!

Long range models are showing that the cool weather will stick around through next week. The southeast United States temperatures will be below average for this time of year.

Stay warm and safe South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

