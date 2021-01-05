Cool Stretch

A reinforcing shot of cool air moves in tonight to drop temperatures a little more. Look for clear skies and overnight lows in the low 50’s across Broward and Miami-Dade and upper 50’s to low 60’s in the Florida Keys. High pressure will dominate most of the week with a minor warm up (if you want to call it that) for Thursday. This will open up the avenue for another cold front to sweep through South Florida on Friday. A stray shower possible, but not expecting much moisture accompanying this next cold front.

A front that moved through South Florida yesterday is bringing us chilly temps this morning, with even colder temps expected tomorrow morning. By Thursday, temps will briefly return to normal before dipping over the weekend due to a second front this week. pic.twitter.com/F6YhgNEqnZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 5, 2021

Count on sporting the jackets or sweaters through early next week!

SWEATER WEATHER will stick around in the mornings this week since we will mainly be waking up to the 50's and low 60's. We warm up briefly on Friday ahead of a front, but lows get knocked back down to the 50's over the weekend. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/74nqn66AWY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 5, 2021

Long range models are showing that the cool weather will stick around through next week. The southeast United States temperatures will be below average for this time of year.

Will these cooler temps last into next week? It looks likely! Much of the Southeast is expected to be below normal next week while the northern tier and most of the western half of the country will be above average for this time of year. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6WfyUXjdUT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 5, 2021

Stay warm and safe South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7