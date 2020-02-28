Cool pattern continues

Even with plenty of sunshine, south Florida has been struggling to warm up. On Friday, the day started with the chilly 40’s (except at the beaches and into the Florida Keys , with 50’s). Here’s a beautiful view of downtown Miami during the afternoon. Notice our crystal clear sky due to the very dry air!

The clearing continues over most of the region with a northerly flow. That will keep us rain-free.

The weekend begins with unseasonably cold conditions. At the heart of the pattern is a southward plunging jet stream. As long as this trajectory holds, we’ll remain much cooler than usual.

Saturday will look and feel about the same (as Friday). It’s Leap Day and south Florida will keep with a cool breeze and temperatures running between 10 and 15 degrees below average.

If you’re ready for some warming, it’s coming next week. A glance at the long range forecast shows a complete turn in winds, allowing for temperatures to soar. After a somewhat “mild Monday” readings will return to the 80’s by the middle of the week with higher humidity.