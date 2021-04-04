Cool & Breezy Easter Sunday. Warming Next Week.

Happy Easter Sunday, South Florida!

We started the holiday off with clearing clouds giving way to lots of sunshine. Breezy conditions and mild temperatures prevail.

Today, we will enjoy below average temperatures, low humidity, and dry conditions. It’s a perfect day to celebrate the holiday outdoors!

After cool temperatures today and tomorrow, temps will be on the rise into next week. We will be above average by the end of the work week.

Enjoy your Easter, South Florida!

 

 

