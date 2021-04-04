Cool & Breezy Easter Sunday. Warming Next Week.

Happy Easter Sunday, South Florida!

Happy Easter Sunday, South Florida! Clouds are clearing up, making way for lots of sunshine for the holiday today. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/N41ezk9LLt — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 4, 2021

We started the holiday off with clearing clouds giving way to lots of sunshine. Breezy conditions and mild temperatures prevail.

DAY PLANNER: We are staying cool & breezy this easter Sunday! Enjoy the sunshine and low humidity. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/UnMZcPzJDa — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 4, 2021

Today, we will enjoy below average temperatures, low humidity, and dry conditions. It’s a perfect day to celebrate the holiday outdoors!

HEATING UP: After a cool weekend, temperatures will be on the rise into next week. We will be above average by the end of the work week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/d7NCBy8Y26 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 4, 2021

After cool temperatures today and tomorrow, temps will be on the rise into next week. We will be above average by the end of the work week.

Enjoy your Easter, South Florida!