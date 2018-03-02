Change in the Air

A significant winter storm will continue to bring wet, heavy snow, strong winds up to hurricane force, coastal and inland flooding to the Middle Atlantic and Northeastern states through tonight. As this system pushes farther away from the United States, large swells and rough seas will continue through weekend and extending into South Florida. However, attached to this system is a cold front that will cross through later today and bring some relief from the heat. Temperatures this weekend will be seasonal and feel much cooler. In fact, overnight lows on Sunday will range in the middle to upper 50’s. Afternoon highs in the middle 70’s.

