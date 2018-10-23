Chance of Showers

South Florida grab the umbrellas because today there is more moisture in the air to support isolated downpours. More clouds will build and unfortunately the weak front that crossed through Sunday into Monday will linger over the area the rest of the week.

Computer models continue to insist on a stronger “cool” front approaching South Florida Friday night and crossing through Saturday. The timing on Saturday varies, but regardless of when it completely moves through, cooler air will be felt on Sunday. In fact, lows are forecast to reach the upper 60’s under sunny skies to start the new week.

Also, we hope you will join Team 7 for a great cause this Saturday rain or shine! The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is taking place and Alex de Armas will be at Marlins Park and I will be at Huizenga Plaza. Come say hello if you see us!

Temperatures will be the 70’s with clouds and isolated showers possible. For more details about the event, go to http://www.wsvn.com.

Tropics Update:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form a few hundred miles East-Northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. It could acquire subtropical or tropical traits as it meanders over the Central Atlantic Ocean, which is why The National Hurricane Center is giving a low chance of 20% in developing through the next 5 days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7