Back to School in Broward

High pressure is building in from the Western Atlantic Ocean and with it drawing in Saharan Dust. This dry dusty air will keep our rain chances low through Friday. However, models are showing that we could see a few morning showers by the Florida Keys Thursday as a tropical wave will be passing to our South. A chance of showers and storms return for the weekend.

Forecast calls for mostly dry conditions and few sea breeze storms developing inland.

Tropical Update:

Subtropical Depression Five forms in the Central Atlantic. Winds are sustained at 35 mph and it is likely to strengthen into Subtropical Storm Ernesto later today or tomorrow. On the forecast track, it is expected to move faster to the Northeast and over colder waters in the Northern Atlantic where it will fall apart this weekend.

