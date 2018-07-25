Another Day of Storms

Tropical moisture is still around and leaving South Florida with a good rain chance. The storms that develop could produce excessive lightning, heavy rainfall leading to localized street flooding and gusty winds. By tomorrow, area of low pressure lifts North and we will still have an unstable atmosphere. However, high pressure will begin to build into the Southeast United States on Friday signaling changes.

Computer models are showing that once high pressure nudges closer to the Florida Peninsula, winds will shift off the ocean and a more typical pattern returns for the weekend. Early sunshine and afternoon inland storms that develop along the sea breeze collisions will favor Southwest Florida. Therefore, it will seem not as wet.

Low pressure lifts and Thursday will be our transitional day. Still a good rain chance. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ogLrSnBuh8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 25, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7