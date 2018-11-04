A fickle front!

After ending the work week with a (so called) cold front reaching south Florida, the boundary has begun to push back. On Saturday, the front stalled from the Lower Keys, over the southeast coast of Florida, then over to the Bahamas. The most consistent impact was the cloud cover which held through the start of the weekend. We’ve also seen areas of rain as the front retreats north (as a warm front). It’s worth noting that it’s common for a boundary to get held up over our region this time of the year. The reason is due to upper winds that sometimes change direction, as in this case. Instead of pushing the front southward, steering winds have veered from the west and southwest (which is sending the boundary away). Had the front lingered over us, we’d likely have a wet set-up that would last as long as the front held over us! Since the front is drifting toward central and north Florida, our area will actually get some drying. Drier conditions will enter as high pressure rebuilds. Generally from east to west, on Sunday, we’ll see the drying take over and the once-stubborn clouds will break. By mid-day Sunday, most of south Florida will likely have a brighter sky with only a remote chance for an odd shower arriving off the ocean. The same pattern will hold through Tuesday, Election Day, as temperatures perk up again. Daytime highs will rise well into the 80’s and humidity values will also grow. The longer range forecast calls for a potential pattern change by next weekend. At that time, the next cold front could approach our area with rain ahead of it. It’s too early to get a handle on whether this next “potential front” might bring down cooler air. At this point, we just see a modest difference of about 3-5 degrees in the forecast period.