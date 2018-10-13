TRENDING DRIER THIS WEEKEND

Happy Saturday, South Florida. Although Fall began a few weeks ago, South Florida has yet to see that “Fall Feel” with daily temperatures feeling more like Summer than Fall. However that Fall feel might be around the corner for us – or at least trying to make its way down here. After Hurricane Michael devastated portions of Northern Florida & the panhandle, a cold front swung through the area and drifted as far south as the Lake Okeechobee region. This allowed the first significant cool-down of the season for much of our Sunshine State. And while South Florida won’t see that change in temperatures this time around, slightly drier conditions are expected this weekend.

And it looks like that drier air sticks around for a little bit! The rainy season officially ends this upcoming Monday, October 15th and the forecast surely reflects that.

The start of your weekend will begin on the drier side but with a cold front fizzling out to the north of us and as winds begin to shift off the water later today, we could see a few isolated showers and maybe even a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will remain on the lighter side today so marine conditions will be perfect for all Atlantic & Bay boaters.

Easterly winds return to the forecast on Sunday, which will help drag in patches of clouds from time to time. Expect the wind to be off the water so isolated showers will be likely throughout the morning hours. Good news is that all afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity, if any, will shift West towards the Gulf Coast. That means Sunday afternoon will be great for all outdoor activities!

As South Florida slowly transitions to a more Fall-like weather pattern in the days to come, the Tropics are beginning to settle down. Right now we are only keeping an eye on one system – Hurricane Leslie, which continues to race towards the Iberian Peninsula. Leslie is expected to bring dangerous winds, surf and heavy rainfall for portions of Portugal and Spain this weekend.

And while we’re talking Hurricanes, let’s take a moment to keep in mind those who were affected by Hurricane Michael earlier this week.

Enjoy your weekend, South Florida. Will be a beautiful one!

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.