Connecting with other dog lovers and making friends “fur-ever” can be a ball. A new social dog club is barking up some Brickell tree somewhere, we’re sure.

Over at Paw Paw Patisserie, they’re throwing a wellness event with pooches in need of a loving family. Check out the “paws-itively” cuteness overload.

In the heart of Brickell, there’s a soft spot for pups. At Paw Paw Patisserie, they want to offer your furry bestie to a treat.

Tina Assandpour: “Patisserie is a French word for bakery right? So exquisite gourmet, artisanal baked goods. And in this case, we’re baking for dogs specifically. We’re really catering to the people that treat their dogs like babies. They want to give them the very best ingredients. So that they can live a long and healthy life.”

Like goodies made with superfood.

Tina Assandpour: “We also have something special which is the only place in Miami that you can give your dog a froyo sundae. So it’s a froyo sundae that’s topped with our superfoods. So things like that turmeric, that blue spirulina, beets but they look beautiful. We have caneles that are topped with 24 karat gold leaf because we’re in Miami, we need a little pizzaz right? We have decadent three-tier cakes for special occasions.”

For pooches having a “ruff” time making friends, this bakery has a pop-up for you.

Tina Assandpour: “We’re treating it like a social club. We host events for pups and ‘pawrents’ as we call them. Dog moms and dog dads to give them a chance to socialize. To have fun with their dogs. To make memories with their dogs. We host pool parties, we have ball pits, we host movie nights in the evenings, you can book your dog’s birthday parties here.”

There’s a special “paw-ty” happening with Wellness Woofs.

Alexa Arnowitz: “At Wellness Woofs, we connect foster and shelter dogs through wellness events and holistic healing. We throw events here. Our first one is Aug. 25. We’re doing yoga, reiki and sound healing with all of the adoptable dogs.”

Cory Arnowitz: “We call it spicy yoga, so it spices up yoga all holistic, wellness. So it’s a great opportunity to connect with dogs and humans.”

Partnering with Howling Om and Sunshine Animal Rescue can be life-changing.

Lauren Dawson: “We emerged as a foster-based rescue and whenever we have the space and the funds and the fosters we help as many as we can. The events are really important for us to get out there in the community. We have about 100 total right now. They’re all really smart and they’re all really sweet and deserving puppies. If you give them the time and give them a chance. They’ll do everything they can to please you and be a good part of the family to fit right in.”

Wellness Woof’s puppy yoga goes down at Paw Paw Patisserie on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.

