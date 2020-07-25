Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 400,000 Florida cases, deaths over 5,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 414,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 5,777 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 414,511 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,379 from Friday’s update.

There are now 101,854 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 48,181 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 29,707, and 1,114 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 23,730 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

