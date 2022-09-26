Ian remains a tropical storm and on the verge of becoming a hurricane (Monday). The storm is moving over extremely warm water and expected to intensify on its approach toward western Cuba. Currently, the western tip of Cuba is under a Hurricane Warning as Ian could strike (late Monday or Tuesday) as a category 2 hurricane. What’s next? Future-hurricane Ian is likely to move into the Gulf of Mexico and gather even more steam! As of the latest advisory, Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane off Florida’s west coast (the eastern Gulf). Even though south Florida is not in the forecast cone, some impacts are likely over the next 2-3 days. Expect winds to increase, along with fast-moving heavy downpours. Those “gusty showers” will be associated with the tropical system as distant outer rain bands. It’s important to continue following the progress of Ian. Eventually, it will become a powerful hurricane threatening portions of Florida (west, then north).

