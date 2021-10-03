MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage boy who survived the partial condominium collapse in Surfside this past summer threw the first pitch at the Marlins game.

Cameras showed 15-year-old Jonah Handler as he walked out to the mound at loanDepot park, Saturday night.

The teen threw out a first pitch strike.

His mother, Stacie Fang, was one of the victims of the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South.

The Marlins won Saturday’s game, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1.

