MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo struck out a career-high 11 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer to help the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday night.

Miguel Rojas had two hits for the Marlins (66-95), who moved one game ahead of last-place Washington in the NL East.

Acquired from the Oakland A’s for Starling Marte on July 30, Luzardo (6-9) gave up one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander also walked twice and scored the lead run on Chisholm’s shot.

Luzardo was removed after striking out Bryce Harper to lead off the sixth. Harper went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. The National League MVP contender reached on a bunt single, his fourth of the season.

Anthony Bass got the final two outs of the sixth and Richard Bleier followed with a perfect seventh. Anthony Bender pitched a scoreless eighth and Dylan Floro closed with a scoreless ninth around a single for his 14th save.

Chisholm’s three-run blast in the third put Miami ahead 3-0. Chisholm drilled a change-up from Philadelphia starter Hans Crouse into the right-field seats for his 18th homer.

The Phillies scored their run on Matt Vierling’s RBI single in the fifth.

In his second major league outing, Crouse (0-2) was lifted after four innings. Crouse allowed three runs, two hits, struck out one and walked three.

BOY WHO SURVIVED BUILDING COLLAPSE THROWS FIRST PITCH

Fifteen-year-old Jonah Handler, a survivor of the condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla. June 24, threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Handler is a varsity baseball player at Monsignor Edward Pace High in nearby Miami Gardens and talked with Marlins infielders Miguel Rojas and Jazz Chisholm Jr. during batting practice.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Connor Brogdon (right groin tightness) was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Seranthony Domínguez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Marlins: IF-OF Jon Berti (concussion) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Phillies have not announced a starter for the season finale Sunday while the Marlins will go with RHP Pablo López (5-5, 3.03). López has been sidelined since July 11 because of a right rotator cuff strain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox