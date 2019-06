(WSVN) - It’s Taco Tuesday, and that can only mean one thing — tacos! Better yet, free tacos!

Taco Bell is keeping its NBA promise, giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco to celebrate the Golden State Warriors stealing a win in game two of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors stole game two of the NBA Finals! So head to #TacoBell tomorrow from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos or order online or on the app and pick it up any time, all day. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 17, 2019

The promotion is today only and runs from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m.

No purchase is necessary.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.