Rob Gronkowski is back, but this time as an NFL analyst on FOX Sports

(CNN) — Rob Gronkowski is returning to football.

However, the 30-year-old will be trading in his pads and helmets for a suit and tie as he’ll be joining FOX Sports as a TV analyst.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots will be making his debut this Thursday on the Thursday Night Football pregame show between the New York Giants and Patriots.

He’ll be joining Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Tony Gonzalez and Peter Schrager on the broadcast.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”

Gronkowski retired after the Patriots won the Super Bowl last season, and there has been some speculation that he may try to make a return sometime this season.

While his joining FOX Sports as an analyst does not preclude him from returning to the field, Gronkowski appears to be content in retirement. He has spoken in the past about the pain he has had to deal with as an NFL player.

Gronkowski recently partnered up Abacus Health, a Rhode Island-based cannabidiol company, to promote CBD products.

The substance is banned by the NFL.

“We’re thrilled Rob chose FOX Sports for the next phase of his football life,” Zager said. “He is one of the most popular players to ever play the game and also one of the best tight ends in NFL history. His passion for the game and larger-than-life personality make him a perfect fit for FOX Sports.”

