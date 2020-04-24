Miami Marlins to host weekly drive-thru food distributions throughout May

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins has partnered with Farm Share to host weekly food distribution drives throughout the month of May.

The announcement came on Thursday that the first drive-thru food distribution at Marlins Park will be held on Wednesday, April 29.

The distributions will start at 1 p.m. and will be held in the Humana Lot, located at 1390 NW 6th St., every Wednesday throughout May.

Each distribution is expected to provide food items to 500 families in need.

