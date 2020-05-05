Miami Marlins Foundation teams up with DeliverLean to set up 3rd drive-thru food distribution site

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins Foundation has teamed up with DeliverLean, a healthy meal delivery service, to set up a third drive-thru food distribution at Marlins Park.

The two organizations said the measure is the least they could do to help families in need.

“It’s really important that if you have the ability and the wherewithal to share, please go to DeliverLean Care and donate some food to make sure no child and no family in Miami-Dade County goes hungry,” DeliverLean CEO Scott Harris said.

“This is a small part that, together with DeliverLean, the Miami Marlins Foundation and the Miami Marlins are doing to help folks that need food,” Marlins Foundation spokesperson Rocky Egusquiza said.

The drive-thru is first come, first serve and will take place every Tuesday at Marlins Park.

