MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat selected Indiana center Kel’el Ware in the first round (15th overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft, Wednesday night.

Ware, who was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team, started all 30 games for Indiana last season. He led the team in scoring, rebounds, blocks, field goal percentage, and double-doubles. Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.87 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three-point range, and 63.4 percent from the free-throw line.

He earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors from the media and Third Team honors from the coaches.

Ware is one of only three Indiana players in the last 25 years to average at least 15 points and 9 rebounds in a single season. He recorded 15 double-doubles, including a season-high 17 rebounds against Rutgers on January 9, and 10 20-point games, with a season-high of 28 points on two occasions.

Ware will wear number 7 for the Heat.

