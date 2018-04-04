Miami Heat announce Round 1 playoff tickets will be on sale Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - After the Miami Heat clinched their playoff spot by defeating the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night, 101-98, the team announced playoff tickets will be on sale Friday.

According to the team’s news release, tickets for Round One home games one, two and threewill be on sale at 10 a.m. The Heat said there will be an eight-ticket limit per household, per game.

Tickets will be on sale through Heat.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. If fans purchased tickets at a retail location, the team said they can receive a refund by returning tickets for unplayed games at the same location where the tickets were purchased.

As a reminder, the Heat also added that fans can only enter via their mobile devices and can access their individual playoff tickets through the Miami Heat and Ticketmaster apps.

