MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are taking a break from the football field to host a Thanksgiving dinner at Hard Rock Stadium.

Players and cheerleaders from the team spent time with 30 families at the event.

The event is a collaboration with Goya Foods.

Dolphins officials said that the event is one of the team’s favorites of the year.

“There’s fun activities for the kids, but what makes it extra special is that players come and serve the meals to the families, showing their gratitude for the community,” said Kim Miller, the Dolphins’ vice president of community affairs.

The Dolphins are expected to share a surprise with the families at the event later in the evening.

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