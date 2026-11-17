(AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed defensive linemen Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve Tuesday, a significant blow for a defense that will now be without its top three linemen for an extended period.

The Dolphins already lost veteran Zach Sieler last week to a season-ending ruptured biceps. Biggers suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Miami’s Week 10 loss at Indianapolis, and Phillips left that game with an upper-body injury in the fourth.

Coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that Biggers and Phillips were set to undergo testing on the severity of the injuries, adding that he had “concerns.”

Both players were expected to see increased roles in Sieler’s absence.

Phillips had been one of Miami’s best players against the run, recording 28 tackles and a tackle for loss while making many more impact plays that Hafley said wouldn’t show up on the stat sheet. Biggers has 18 tackles and a sack this season.

To fill their roster spots, the Dolphins signed quarterback Brady Cook, defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson and edge Eric Watts to the active roster off the practice squad. Cook will back up interim starter Kyle McCord.

Miami also added several players to the practice squad, including receiver Brady Boyd, defensive linemen Chris Smith and Matthew Butler and kicker Daniel Carlson.

The Dolphins brought in Carlson to replace Zane Gonzalez, who was waived Monday after missing three kicks against the Colts.

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