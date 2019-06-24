Miami Dolphins, Baptist Health plan to donate football equipment to Edison Senior High after fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Edison Senior High School’s football team has been dealing with the aftermath of a fire that burned all of their equipment but have now received some good news.

Miami Dolphins President and CEO Tom Garfinkel tweeted on Monday morning that the team, along with Baptist Health, will be replacing all of their equipment.

On Sunday afternoon Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the school’s football practice field located along Northwest 62nd Street in Miami to find the field house ablaze.

“It was crowded. You could barely close the door. Now it’s just burnt ashes,” said quarterback Keith Moore.

The team said they lost thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

“Blocking dummies, benches, field markers. We lost cones, we lost a lot of things like that, that the kids need for practicing,” said Principal Leon Maycock.

Maintenance crews were on scene the day after the fire to repair what they could of the field house.

“It hurt mentally right now, but they’re very strong players right now. They’re always going to persevere through anything right now, and they’re going to fight through all of this adversity and still overcome,” said Maycock.

The football team’s head coach, Luther Campbell, said the players have been going through a difficult time this month.

“You think about the kids. You think about everything that they’ve been to for the last two weeks,” said Campbell.

Last month, the team lost one of their own, 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, in a fatal car crash.

“It’s going to bring us closer, because we already lost a player, so that motivates us to work harder and win a state championship,” said Moore.

“I think the devil is really busy right now so guess what? We’ll always find a way that God will provide for us despite the adversity we are facing,” said Maycock.

As the investigation continues, officials said they do not believe arson is the cause of the fire.

“It’s about just building them up and letting them know God don’t make no mistakes. Whatever we’re going through right now, we’re going to fight through it, and something good will come of all this,” said Campbell.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.