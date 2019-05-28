Driver accused of killing 3 soccer players in North Miami charged with DUI manslaughter

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver accused of killing three soccer players in North Miami has been charged with DUI manslaughter.

The crash happened in the area of Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue, just after 5 a.m., Saturday.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Richecarde Dunay, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 13-year-old Gedeon Desir.

Brett Rosen, the attorney representing the family of Lens Desir, said the family has been left in the dark about what happened.

“They’re American dream was ripped away from them,” Rosen said. “We’ve written to the mayor. We’ve written to the chief. We’ve written to the investigative officers, and none of them have responded or provided us with any information.”

The teens were said to be walking to a bus stop to head to a soccer tournament in Weston at the time of the crash.

Surveillance video captured the moments before a black SUV hit the trio walking along the sidewalk.

North Miami Police said all three teenagers died on impact.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

According to the Miami Herald, the driver was nearly twice the legal limit around four hours after the crash.

On Tuesday, Dunay’s Miami Edison Senior High School football team gathered on the field, held hands in a circle and released balloons to honor their fallen teammate.

“He meant so much to the program,” head coach Luther Campbell said. “He was a good kid. Dual-sport kid. Everything that you … I look at him as my son. All of them are my sons. I got a 9-year-old kid at home, and he could’ve been walking out in the street.”

Jarrisien Washington, Dunay’s teammate, described him as humble.

“He was never in the streets and all that,” Washington said. “He was more about soccer and football.”

Police have yet to confirm the driver’s identity.

