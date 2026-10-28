MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi is in line to help kick off Major League Soccer’s sprint season next year.

MLS revealed a handful of games on the looming sprint season schedule Wednesday, including the Feb. 19 opener in Miami between Messi’s Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati.

Also revealed: El Tráfico with the LA Galaxy hosting LAFC on April 10, and a Decision Day matchup of the Hudson River Derby at Yankee Stadium between New York City FC and Red Bull New York on May 8 — the final day of the regular season.

The full schedule for the sprint season will be announced Thursday.

It’ll be a 14-game regular season in early 2027 with each of the league’s 30 teams playing 14 games — seven at home and seven on the road — solely against conference opponents.

A 16-team, single-elimination MLS Cup playoffs will follow, meaning the league will crown a new champion next year about five months after this season’s title match.

MLS is using the sprint season to allow for a shift to a new schedule that aligns with international calendars. It announced that plan in March.

The 2027-28 MLS season will begin in July, leading to a title game in May 2028.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox