Hollywood Police issue warrant for Antonio Brown’s arrest

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police have issued a warrant for disgraced NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown’s arrest for an alleged burglary and battery that took place outside his home.

According to police, the warrant was issued at around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Brown faces charges that include one count of burglary with battery, one count burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief less than $1,000, police said.

Glenn Holt, Brown’s trainer, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted the driver of a moving truck that was parked in front of the athlete’s multimillion dollar home at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

The argument between Brown, Holt and the truck driver started, according to Holt’s arrest affidavit, over a $4,000 payment for Brown’s belongings. Holt faces one count of burglary with battery.

Police said Brown pulled the driver from the truck and threw a rock at the driver’s side door, causing a small dent and paint chip.

Officers who responded to the former NFL star’s home on Tuesday tried to make contact with Brown, but they were not successful, police said.

