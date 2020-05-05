Hard Rock Stadium displays Don Shula memorial on LED screen outside stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock Stadium has put on display a full-blown LED screen of legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula to honor the football legend.

Shula passed away at his home, Monday morning. He was 90.

He held the record for winning the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in the league’s history in 1972.

