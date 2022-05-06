MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans from across the country have traveled to Miami Gardens for the start of Formula One racing.

Racing aficionados from far and wide flocked to the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday for a firsthand look at drivers putting their pedal to the metal for practice laps on the F1 track.

“I’m so excited,” said a fan.

“I’m super excited, I’ve been a lifelong fan of Formula One,” said Sergio Silva.

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix kicks off its race this weekend in South Florida.

“This should be really fun. I’ve never seen anything like it, I never had the opportunity before so to have it in my backyard, that’s awesome,” said Danielle Steg.

As for the fans, they hail from all around the world.

“I live in New York City,” said a fan.

“I’m from Mexico but I live in New York,” said Silva.

For many, it’s a new experience.

“We are big Formula One fans. He is very big, so I got him tickets for his birthday, and it’s our first experience, so we’re going to see what we’re going to experience,” said Jo-Anne Martis.

From high above, 7Skyforce provided a bird’s-eye view of what fans can expect beyond the race, with different areas surrounding the Hard Rock that, they said, gives that Miami feel.

For these fans, that makes this experience worth every minute.

“They really made it like a Miami race, with some fake water, with some yachts, beach club, music and DJs, so yeah, I think it’s really going to give it that feel,” said Silva. “The circuit was missing that. We have a lot of Europe, a lot of Asia, and finally getting that kind, of, you know, American melting pot feel into Formula One.”

The fun continues Saturday with qualifying runs, with the race happening on Sunday.

