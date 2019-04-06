Cyclists participate in 9th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of cyclists raced against cancer in Miami during the 9th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The cycling charity hosted by the Miami Dolphins featured several different bike routs, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at the Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday.

All funds raised by the event will go towards research at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

