CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several hours before the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes kick off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium, fans will be able to experience ESPN’s famous College GameDay broadcast live from Miami’s Coral Gables campus.

The GameDay crew last came to UM’s Lakeside Patio on Sept. 20, 2025. The excitement over their return has grown exponentially on campus before the show starts at 9 a.m., Saturday.

“A lot of buzz on campus, a lot of excitement,” said a Canes fan.

It’s the ninth time GameDay has come to Miami. Each visit from ESPN signifies how important the school is in the landscape of college football.

With the Canes ranked at No. 7 in the nation and sitting atop the Atlantic Coast Conference, with a 9-1 record (7-0 vs. ACC), fans know that means Saturday morning will be all about the U.

“My flight was today at 2 [p.m.] I changed it to tomorrow at 2 [p.m.] so I could stay and I’m gonna camp out tonight, probably 1 or 2 a.m.,” said a Canes fan.

As the national spotlight shines on the Canes, students say it gives everyone on campus a chance to show their pride in their school and their team.

“I think it’s amazing, I think it brings the school together and gets all the kids together and it allows us to be competitive and gain some spirit,” said a Canes fan.

It’s not just current students relishing the moment on campus.

Former Canes defensive back Bruce Ely, who suited up for his school for the 1973 and ’74 seasons, is enjoying the massive national profile his alma mater has created in recent years.

“It’s crazy, with the GameDay gonna be here today and tomorrow, I mean, the people here are pumped. You could tell,” said Ely. “It’s amazing.”

Officials for GameDay say that passion for the Canes also played a significant factor in why they made the decision to add this to their list of stops during the college football season. Miami attempting to make another run to the College Football Championship doesn’t hurt either.

“We’re here, not for the game, we’re here for Miami because of what Miami has done and is doing,” said Rece Davis.

With how special the moment is, it called for bringing out one of the biggest figures to have graduated from Miami: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The legendary WWE Hall of Famer and movie superstar will be representing the U as GameDay’s celebrity guest picker for predictions.

Though the Canes won’t take the field until 7 p.m., the GameDay buzz will help generate the excitement the team wants its fans to bring to Hard Rock Stadium to rattle the Hokies.

“People in South Florida, I know there’s a million things you can do on a Saturday, especially at night, but this team needs your support, and vice versa, honestly, because there’s still a long road ahead for these Miami Hurricanes,” said Taylor Tannebaum with the ACC Network.

“Go Canes, baby,” said a Canes fan.

But before the Canes can dream up a chance to avenge last year’s national championship loss, they have their eyes set on securing a chance to win the ACC

If the Canes beat the Hokies on Saturday night, they will clinch a spot in the conference championship game.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.