MIAMI (WSVN) - A brand new, billion dollar soccer and retail complex is now a done deal.

The City of Miami and the developer had been locked in a stadium showdown for months, and Thursday night, Miami commissioners agreed to kick off a new era of sports in South Florida.

City commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, with the exception of commissioner Manolo Reyes.

The complex will include a 25,000 seat stadium, shopping center, hotel, office park and public park.

The Miami Freedom Park soccer complex will be built over the current Melreese Golf Course.

The commissioners included some changes to the contract.

“An amazing day for the voters of our city, for the fans of fútbol and Inter Miami, and I want to sincerely thank the commission, the mayor, everyone who was involved in this process, no matter how difficult, how long, how frustrating, good days and bad days, I always knew that this would happen,” said Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas.

“I am grateful to the people of the City of Miami for trusting us to negotiate what I believe is the best sports deal in the history of this country,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

One of the commissioners mentioned Thursday night that the deal they negotiated is three times the amount of the minimum amount that voters had approved.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.