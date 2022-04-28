COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - David Beckham is still hoping to score a new stadium in Miami.

The years-long talks continued at a special meeting Thursday, as Miami City commissioners decided Miami Freedom Park soccer complex on the current Melreese Golf Course.

“This has been a multi-year process, and I think this is a phenomenal deal for the residents of the City of Miami,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “I urge you and ask you that you move and pass this item.”

“Being able to see our supporters celebrate is something that gives us great satisfaction on having brought soccer here, but at the same time, I want that in my city, in the City of Miami,” said Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas.

The project will include a 25,000 seat stadium, shopping center, hotel, office park, and public park. League owners want to lease the city-owned land for 99 years, with the minimum rent of of $3.57 million.

“The building of this stadium in this development will not take one penny of tax payer dollars. Not one cent,” said Mas.

In 2018, voters agreed to let city officials negotiate a no-bid deal with league owners. Four years later, with the rising real estate landscape, some think the property needs a reprise.

“Over 60% of City of Miami residents said we want this project, not only a stadium, they wanted the project,” said Mas.

People who live near the proposed park are also waiting to see what happens.

“I think it will be great. Why not?” said area resident Samantha Barthelemy.

“I’m just hoping that we can get a concrete answer,” said area resident Sebastian Arias.

“I’ve been waiting to hear any progress, whether or not it’s not going to happen,” said area resident D’Angelo Gutierrez.

Commissioners heard from the league as well as people on both sides.

“With the creation of the Miami Freedom Park, it will allow for so many young athletes and families to be able to find the space to train or enjoy the weather,” said a woman during the meeting.

“The park is still not built there. There are broken promises,” said a man during the meeting.

7News reporter Marsela Burgos is also inside the venue. She said the public comments have been lively from both sides, for and against. Supporters said it’s great for the economy, those against it said it’s a back-handed deal that will keep giving money to a billionaire.

“This is a [expletive] deal for the residents, and we have more pressing issues at hand,” said another man during the meeting.

“I think it is a much better use of the space,” said another man during the meeting.

Four out of five commissioners have to vote yes for this project to move forward.

So far, commissioner Manolo Reyes has said no to the deal.

