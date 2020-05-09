3 NFL players team up with Farm Share for food distribution

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three NFL players joined forces with Farm Share to give out food to residents in need at a church in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured the New York Jets linebacker James Burgess Jr., Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush and Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson at the drive-thru food distribution, Saturday morning.

The event was held at The Bethel Church, located in the area of Bethune Drive and Lincoln Boulevard.

For a list of food distributions in South Florida, click here.

