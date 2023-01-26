(WSVN) - A 19-year-old Iowa woman is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Madison Russo allegedly stole over $37,303 from more than 439 donors. According to police, she made false claims that she suffered from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine.

Russo shared her story publicly, not only on social media and on a Go Fund Me page, but was also highlighted in the North Scott Press newspaper where she shared the story of her cancer journey. She had also openly discussed her cancer journey as a guest speaker at St Ambrose University, The National Pancreatic Foundation in Chicago, and a podcast for Project Purple online.

“Witnesses, who have medical experience, who also wish to remain anonymous, sat with the investigating officer on Jan. 11 and pointed out many medical discrepancies found on her pictures posted on her social media sites,” the Eldrige Police Department said in a news release. “It was discovered through investigation, that separate and apart from the medical discrepancies, and from the Go Fund Me page, Madison accepted private donations from other businesses, non-profit organizations, school districts and private citizens.”

Authorities said that during the investigation, subpoenas for medical records were obtained where it showed that Madison had never been diagnosed with any kind of cancer or tumor from any medical facilities within the Quad Cities or surrounding cities.

Madison Russo was arrested for theft by means of deception, a class C felony on Jan. 23, 2023, at St. Ambrose University in Davenport and booked into jail.

Russo was released from the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court for her arraignment on Feb. 23.

