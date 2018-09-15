Video shows orcas chasing boat off California coast

CORONADO, Calif. (WSVN) — A group of fishermen got an incredible surprise after they were visited by a pod of orcas.

The four friends were celebrating a birthday by tuna fishing off the coast of Coronado, California when they got into a high speed chase with a pod of orcas.

Video shows the whales swimming through the water, trying to keep up with the boat. One whale even does a flip while swimming.

The men said they saw about four or five whales who chased the boat for about five minutes.

Although the tuna fishing didn’t go as expected, the men said the encounter with the whales made up for it.

